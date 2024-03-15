Techtextil Frankfurt 2024: DIENES Apparatebau GmbH — “Your Experts In Fibre Processing”

MÜHLHEIM AM MAIN, Germany — March 15, 2024 — The current accelerated growing demand for technical textile demands a more proactive approach which includes implementing frameworks and technologies for recycling and a broad use of biobased materials as an alternative to conventional polymers. Research work in this field is characterised by a high degree of adaptation needs, hence demanding an efficient, systematic and, in part, self-optimising experimental working system, which must be intelligent in gathering data from the process and flexible in enabling its rearrangement.

Innovative technical textiles like precursor yarns for carbon fibres made from renewable raw materials are produced and improved with DIENES spinning systems. Growing demands on the varying quality of recycled feedstock, the implementation of biobased materials and ensuring fibre performance require a continuous development and optimisation of both technology and production parameters. A reliable development of textile and technical filament yarns demands an efficient, systematic and, in part, self-optimising experimental working system which must be intelligent and flexible. At Techtextil, DIENES will present its approach towards digitalisation which is called MultiMode®. In a MultiMode® plant, each process step is represented by a module which can be individually adapted to customer-specific requirements and has its own decentralised control. Thus, DIENES production lines consist of several intelligent modular units which can be easily exchanged and rearranged at any time with a reduced programming effort. Moreover, all production parameters can be permanently visualised and recorded, enabling a complete traceability of the process.

DIENES’s passion is the design of special equipment and fully engineered solutions. At Techtextil, DIENES will show how the company is supporting its customers in shaping a more sustainable future for technical textiles and how its solutions are helping research teams on their way from the first laboratory tests to the modular construction of production lines.

DIENES team are “your experts in fibre processing” and will be awaiting many visitors and interesting technical discussions at the VDMA Group Stand in Hall 12 Stand C55C (organised by VDMA Textile Machinery Association).

Posted: March 15, 2024

Source: DIENES Apparatebau GmbH