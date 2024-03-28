Renewcell Update: Multiple Bids Submitted

STOCKHOLM — March 28, 2024 — With regards to the deadline of March 28th at 12:00pm CET for receiving purchase offers, the Renewcell Bankruptcy Trustee confirms that multiple bids have been submitted for the business and assets of the estate. These offers will undergo a thorough review process, with a final closing expected in the middle of April. For any inquiries or further questions regarding the Renewcell estate, please direct them to Lars-Henrik Andersson at Cirio Advokatbyra, who will be handling all related matters.

Posted: February 28, 2024

Source: Re:NewCell AB (“Renewcell”)