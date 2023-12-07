Discover 3M’s Masterclass On Circularity From ISPO Munich

MUNICH, Germany — December 7, 2023 — 3M sponsored the annual ISPO Academy Masterclass held from Sunday, Nov. 26, to Wednesday, Nov. 29 at ISPO Munich. Since its successful launch at ISPO Munich 2016, the Masterclass is part of the world’s largest sports trade show. The Masterclass, founded and guided by the renowned design and trend consultant Nora Kühner, is a unique platform for young designers to gain sports-related knowledge for intelligent, innovative product development. This year’s Masterclass focused on “textile circularity,” a concept that suggests certain types of apparel can be recycled or repurposed at the end of their lives to avoid becoming waste.

Totti Liang, Asia-Pacific Sales Manager for 3M, hosted a workshop on best practices for garment manufacturers to improve circularity and help reduce their environmental impact. Topics included biodegradable materials, recyclable clothing, and design at the intersection of performance and sustainability.

“Landfills throughout the world are full of old clothes, so as someone who has dedicated years helping 3M help solve for this global dilemma, it’s a true honor to be invited to speak at this Masterclass,” said Liang. “If there’s one lesson I want young product designers to walk away with, it’s that circularity can help save our planet for future generations to enjoy.”

As preparation for the ISPO Academy Masterclass, Nora Kühner organized a prototyping workshop with students from Hochschule Niederrhein. The students had the opportunity to design and create jackets utilizing 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation, the latest textile innovation from 3M. Two eye-catching prototypes were on display at the ISPO Academy Masterclass exhibition in the Sustainability Hub at ISPO Munich.

Comprised of at least 80% recycled content, 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation is a lightweight synthetic high-loft insulation ideal for puffy garments.

ISPO Munich was held from Nov. 28 – 30.

If you would like to learn more about Liang’s presentation at the ISPO Academy Masterclass, please contact him directly at tliang2@mmm.com.

Source: 3M