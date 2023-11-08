Worn Again Technologies And Sulzer Chemtech Continue To Enable A Circular Economy For Switzerland

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — November 8, 2023 — Worn Again Technologies and Sulzer Chemtech are continuing to enable a Circular Economy for Switzerland. In partnership with Institut für Werkstofftechnik und Kunststoffverarbeitung (IWK), Worn Again, Sulzer and others have succeeded in their joint bid for grant funding from the Swiss public innovation funding service, Innosuisse.

The flagship project, called “Net Zero Plastics”, will create a platform for Swiss companies to access decarbonised, circular PET raw materials. Worn Again and Sulzer’s contribution will be focussed on a specific upcycling pathway, converting used textiles into a higher-grade PET which is ideally suited to an important Swiss manufacturing sector, technical parts.

The project, which will start in January 2024 and run through 2026, aligns with Worn Again’s plans to bring online it’s demonstration chemical recycling plant in Winterthur. Worn Again will produce PET for application testing within Sulzer’s & IWK’s downstream technologies. This activity will be underpinned by ongoing assessment of climate benefits which will feed into a digital decarbonisation tool that IWK will develop for dissemination to Swiss manufacturers.

Toby Moss, Director of Business Development said: “We want to use our demo plant and develop the surrounding value chain as a blueprint for building out the Circular Economy globally. Our clients want our technology to deliver environmental benefit and generate value. In addition to our core fibre-to-fibre offering, by enabling non-textile outcomes for Worn Again’s circular products, our clients can leverage their plants to maximise both outcomes.”

Posted: November 8, 2023

Source: Toby Moss, Director of Business Development, Worn Again Technologies