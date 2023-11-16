Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division: WINGS FDY FLEX Is The Latest Addition To The WINGS Family For The FDY Process

REMSCHEID, Germany / SHANGHAI, China — November 16, 2023 — One for all polyester yarns – this is the promise of WINGS FDY FLEX. Maximum flexibility with up to 32 ends for the yarn producer combined with all the advantages of the WINGS series: energy efficiency, user-friendliness, reduced waste rates, excellent yarn quality. And – as the first WINGS FDY take-up system – it can be used for a wide range of rPET applications.

WINGS FDY FLEX is the latest addition to the WINGS family for the FDY process. What is new is the increased flexibility: WINGS FDY FLEX scores above all with a variety of possible end products such as semi-dull, full-dull and trilobal bright yarns as well as cationic dyeable, dope dyed and rPET polymers.

Its large process window with a denier range from 30 to 150 den and single filament thickness from 0.8 to 3.0 dpf opens up numerous possibilities. The new high-end variant of the WINGS FDY series thus eliminates the need for an early commitment to the end product and offers maximum flexibility. This enables the yarn manufacturer to follow the ever faster changing market trends.

WINGS FDY FLEX will be displayed to the public at ITMA Asia and CITME in Shanghai from November 19th to 23rd, at the Oerlikon booth in hall 7, A55.

Posted: November 16, 2023

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division