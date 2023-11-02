Aquapak Appoints Plastic Pollution Expert Steve Fletcher To Its Advisory Board

BIRMINGHAM, UK — November 2, 2023 — Aquapak Polymers Ltd, which specialises in polymer-based material technologies that can deliver both performance and environmental responsibility at scale, has today announced the appointment of Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy at the University of Portsmouth, to its Advisory Board. Professor Fletcher is also Director of Revolution Plastics, the pan-university mission-driven research initiative to help end plastic pollution, and Director of the Global Plastics Policy Centre. He brings a wealth of expertise and relevant research interests to Aquapak’s Advisory Board, including the interconnected challenges of plastic pollution, and the transition to a just and sustainable blue economy which restores marine ecosystems while sustainably benefiting from ocean resources.

The Advisory Board provides advice and input to support Aquapak’s management team as they embark on an exciting phase of global growth and innovation. This includes identifying multiple applications for its Hydropol™ polymer technology. Developed and manufactured in the UK, Hydropol™ is soluble, non-toxic and marine safe. Products made with Hydropol™ are safe for existing recycling processes and are fully biodegradable, leaving no trace or harmful plastic pollution should they enter the environment.

Commenting on Professor Fletcher’s appointment, Mark Lapping, Chief Executive Officer, Aquapak, said: “We are very pleased that Professor Fletcher has joined our Advisory Board. His expertise in the impact of plastic pollution and the marine and freshwater environments is crucial as we bring Hydropol™ – which is non-toxic, marine-safe, and doesn’t form microplastics – to market.”

Professor Steve Fletcher said:

“There is an urgent need to find solutions to the world plastics crisis. A global shift in our relationship with plastic is needed, that places an emphasis on reducing plastic pollution for the benefit of people and the planet, and which draws from industry, academia, policy makers and community working together. I look forward to working with the management team and Advisory Board members to help accelerate the development of the product portfolio and applications.”

Hydropol™ enables product design to provide its much-needed functionality whilst increasing recycling and reducing plastic pollution. When extrusion coated onto paper, Hydropol™ adds strength and barriers to oxygen, oil and grease, and its solubility allows 100% paper fibre recovery through paper recycling mills.

Posted: November 2, 2023

Source: Aquapak Polymers Ltd