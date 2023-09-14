Lenzing Takes Supply Chain Transparency To Next Level By Combining Real-Time Shipment Tracking And Carbon Visibility

LENZING, Austria — September 14, 2023 — Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, is taking an important step in enhancing the transparency and efficiency of the global fiber supply chain with the launch of a pioneering real- time ocean shipment tracker in collaboration with digital supply chain solution company, project44. Adhering to Lenzing’s sustainability goals, the tracker also offers capabilities to improve the visibility of carbon emissions among partners and elevate the customer experience.

To address the industry’s increasing supply chain complexities, Lenzing has incorporated a fully integrated real- time application programming interface (API) between its systems applications and products (SAP) and the project44 platform, Movement. Combine this with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), GPS sensors, and machine-learning technologies, and Lenzing can now empower customers with accurate real-time insights on fiber orders, ranging from shipment status, container location, to vessel route tracking and estimated arrival times at ports around the world.

Powered by real-time data and predictive insights

“Over the past couple of years, supply chain disruptions have highlighted the importance of advanced ocean shipment tracking. Our real-time shipment tracker is a testament to Lenzing’s ‘Better Growth’ corporate strategy, which reinforces our commitment to digitally transform and ensure transparency in the textile and nonwovens supply chain. With supply chain transparency and sustainability becoming increasingly more important, our ability to implement groundbreaking carbon emission tracking at shipment and container level demonstrates that we are ready and eager to collaborate with our valued customers in jointly crafting ambitious carbon reduction targets,” said Thomas Panholzer, Vice President Global Supply Chain, Lenzing.

Partnering to achieve the shared goal of greater carbon emission visibility

As part of Lenzing’s sustainability commitments, the real-time ocean shipment tracker provides improved solutions which empower value chain partners to achieve their carbon emission targets, by providing customers with access to Scope 3 carbon emission data accredited by the Global Logistics Emission Council (GLEC) framework on shipment and container level. This real-time data allows Lenzing and its customers to collaboratively establish goals and adjust shipment plans to reduce carbon emissions.

“Supply chain visibility continues to depend on successful collaborations,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “Lenzing’s shipment tracker, powered by project44’s unique data and insights, gives unprecedented customer access to real-time information that locates shipments across the globe. We are continuously seeking partnerships with pioneers like Lenzing who strive to incorporate new solutions and technologies into their offerings.”

“This new carbon visibility solution is a pivotal milestone for Lenzing. As our partners intensify their efforts to minimize their carbon footprint, we stand ready as a trusted collaborator to empower them with crucial insights to drive further reductions,” affirmed Jayaraman Sethuraman, Vice President of Global Sales Textiles at Lenzing.

“We value Lenzing’s ongoing commitment to supporting our journey towards reducing carbon emissions. Our unwavering dedication to sustainability is evident in our use of green energy for spinning and weaving production processes. At the Pallavaa Group, we are well-prepared to deliver carbon-neutral solutions up to the grey fabric stage,” shared Durai Palanisamy, Executive Director of the Pallavaa Group.

Driving digitalization to enhance efficiency and transparency of the global fiber value chain

“Lenzing IT’s vision is to accelerate our ambition to change the world for the better by unlocking the power of information and technology. This project is one of the many fantastic examples that brings our vision to life. We are committed to fostering digital collaborations that will further enhance customer satisfaction and supply chain transparency,” said Christian Platzer, Vice President Global IT & Digital Innovation, Lenzing.

Lenzing’s real-time ocean shipment tracker will be accessible to all Lenzing customers worldwide starting September.

Posted: September 14, 2023

Source: Lenzing Group