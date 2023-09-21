Lenzing Receives EU Ecolabel For Environmentally Friendly Fiber Production At Indonesian Production Plant

LENZING, Austria / PURWAKARTA, Indonesia — September 21, 2023 — The Lenzing Group, a provider of specialty cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has received certification from the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel1 for its fibers at the Indonesian site. This means that Lenzing fibers produced in Purwakarta (PT. South Pacific Viscose) meet high environmental standards. The product portfolio thus expands and qualifies for the production of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ brand fibers for textiles and VEOCEL™ brand fibers for nonwoven applications. By switching its previous production capacities to specialty viscose, Lenzing is in a better position to serve the strongly growing demand for environmentally friendly viscose fibers.

The substantial investment of EUR 100 mn to modernize the Indonesian site has enabled Lenzing to significantly reduce its specific emissions. In addition, the site recently began sourcing energy from renewable sources and is driving the conversion to biomass in line with Lenzing’s goals of reducing group-wide carbon emissions per ton of product sold by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon-neutral production by 2050.

“We are working tirelessly to make the industries in which we operate even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to circular. I am therefore very pleased that we have now received the EU Ecolabel, which once again confirms our sustainability performance. Our investments in Indonesia, as well as in other Lenzing sites around the world, put us in an even better position to meet the growing demand for specialty fibers with low environmental impact,” said Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.

1The EU Ecolabel is recognized in all member states of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The voluntary label, introduced by an EU regulation in 1992 (Regulation EEC 880/92), has gradually become a reference point for consumers who want to help reduce pollution by purchasing more environmentally-friendly products and services.

Source: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft