Lynda Kelly To Leave Suominen, Markku Koivisto Appointed Interim Senior Vice President, Americas

HELSINKI — August 22, 2023 — Lynda Kelly, senior vice president, Americas & Business Development, will leave Suominen for medical reasons. Markku Koivisto has been appointed as interim senior vice president, Americas in addition to his current role as senior vice president, Europe and R&D. The change is effective immediately.

The process to recruit a new senior vice president, Americas has been started.

“I want to thank Lynda for her contribution to the company both in her role as SVP, Americas & Business Development and in her previous role in heading the Care business. I also want to thank Lynda for her valuable contribution in our Executive Team,” said Tommi Björnman, president and CEO of Suominen.

“With a full heart, I leave Suominen to focus on my health recovery. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the employees, customers, and suppliers of Suominen,” Kelly said.

