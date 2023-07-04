Renewcell Introduces The CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network Enabling A Steady Supply Of CIRCULOSE® To The Market

STOCKHOLM — July 4, 2023 — Renewcell has announced the launch of the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network (CSN). The CSN is a group of 47 yarn and textile producers helping to drive the circular economy forward by enabling a steady supply of CIRCULOSE to the market.

Renewcell opened the first-ever industrial scale chemical textile-to-textile recycling facility in November 2022 in Sundsvall, Sweden, aptly named, Renewcell 1. The company dispatched the first shipment of CIRCULOSE dissolving pulp produced at Renewcell 1 in December of last year. With the recent RCS (Recycled Claim Standard) certification achieved at Renewcell 1, accredited CIRCULOSE pulp is now being produced on a larger scale. With an initial annual capacity of 60,000 metric tons, Renewcell 1 will be scaled up to produce 120,000 metric tons of pulp, equivalent to 600 million T-shirts.

CIRCULOSE is a next-generation raw material derived from the recovery of cellulose found in worn-out clothing and transformed into a dissolving pulp made from 100-percent recycled textiles. The pulp serves as the foundation for various types of regenerated fibers, including viscose, lyocell, modal, acetate, and other man-made cellulosic fibers. Currently viscose made with CIRCULOSE is available from suppliers including Tangshan Sanyou and Yibin Grace through our commercial partner Ekman.

The CIRCULOSE Supplier Network is comprised of yarn and textile producers streamlining CIRCULOSE production across the supply chain. These early adopters are revolutionizing the marketplace by becoming the first to access volumes of CIRCULOSE. By joining the CIRCULOSE Supplier Network, members are committing to the continuous development of circular solutions and play a vital role in sustainable textiles and end-products under the CIRCULOSE brand name.

Patrik Lundström, CEO at Renewcell: “The implementation of the CIRCULOSE Supplier Network is integral to continue scaling the CIRCULOSE product. With availability across the textile supply chain, fashion brands now have numerous circular options to design and create clothing with CIRCULOSE.”

Jennifer Thompson, CEO of COLOURizd comments: “sustainability takes partnership and at COLOURizd, we believe that 1+1 equals sustainable. We recognize that we can’t solve the environmental challenges of the fashion industry alone. That’s why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Renewcell at Premiere Vision. By combining their innovative fiber made with CIRCULOSE, from 100-percent textile waste with our planet-positive coloration and finishing solutions, we can create stylish and trend-right apparel while significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Together, we are reshaping the global textile industry for the better.”

“At Prosperity Textile, we have chosen to develop a denim capsule with CIRCULOSE, offering brands and retailers solutions towards a less wasteful and more circular fashion industry. Using a breakthrough process, this regenerated fiber is made from 100-percent textile waste like worn-out jeans and production scraps and fits in with Prosperity’s vision for a more resilient future — without compromising on quality and design,” explained Bart Van De Woestyne, Creative director of Prosperity Textile.

Maurizio Baldi, R&D manager at Diamond Denim stated: “Diamond Denim is investing in mechanical and chemical circular solutions that allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and water consumption. We believe CIRCULOSE is one of the best options to achieve our sustainability points without compromising fabric visual look and performances.”

The launch of the CIRCULOSE Supplier Network marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the circular economy in the fashion industry. By collaborating with leading yarn and textile producers, CIRCULOSE aims to revolutionize the way we approach fashion, fostering a circular future for the fashion supply chain.

CIRCULOSE Supplier Network members span the globe and are operational in twelve countries. The full list is below:

Austria: Linz Textiles

Bangladesh: CYCLO® Recycled Fibers; Beximco Textiles; Shasha Denims

China: Suzhou Shiyuan Textile Co. Ltd., (aka S&Y); Dezhou Huayuan Eco-Technology Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Pointer Textile Co. Ltd.; Prosperity Textile (H.K.) Ltd.; Dongheng Textile Co. Ltd; Unitedtex Enterprise Ltd.; Hangzhou Jiayi Garment Co. Ltd; Wujiang Dongfang Group; Polyace Textile and Yarn Co. Ltd.; Tat Fung Textile Co. Ltd. /Panther Denim; Texhong Textile Group; ColouriZD/Taylor Home & Fashions Ltd.; Crystal Group

India: Arvind Ltd.; Trident Group; Pallavaa Group

Indonesia: Sritex

Italy: Beste S.p.A.; Albini Group

Mexico: Cone Denim

Pakistan: Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.; Artistic Milliners; Soorty; AGI Denim

Portugal: Brito Knitting; RDD Textiles; Inovafil; Tearfil Textile Yarns; Tintex Textiles; Riopele; TMG Textiles; Impetus Group; ACATEL; Matias & Araujo

Spain: Hallotex; Textil Santanderina

Sri Lanka: MAS Holdings

Turkey: Bossa Denim; Kipas Holding; Orta Anadolu; Karacasu Tekstil; Gulle Tekstil; Calik Denim

Posted July 4, 2023

Source: Renewcell