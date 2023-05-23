Trevira GmbH Is Now Called Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany GmbH – Trevira® Product Brands To Be Retained

HATTERSHEIM, Germany — May 23, 2023 — Trevira GmbH has been renamed Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany GmbH. For some time already, Trevira has been an affiliate of Indorama Ventures, Thailand, which acquired the German company in 2011, initially together with a joint venture partner, and then completely in 2017.

After numerous other international company acquisitions, Indorama Ventures now has 147 locations in 35 countries and employs more than 26,000 people in three business segments.

To strengthen the corporate brand “Indorama Ventures” and provide a consistent brand experience for all stakeholders, Indorama Ventures is now consolidating the names of all its associated companies under the corporate umbrella brand.

E-mail addresses and websites will be successively adapted. All established contact persons will continue to be available.

The Trevira product brands, e.g., Trevira CS, will continue to be valid. Customers can therefore now submit their products to Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany GmbH for trademark testing and receive Trevira trademark approvals.

