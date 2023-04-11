Teknor Apex Acquires The Business Of Nu-Pro Polymers  

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — April 11, 2023 — Teknor Apex, a material science company with multiple specialty plastics divisions, reports it has acquired the business of Nu-Pro Polymers Inc., Wheeling, Ill., late last year. Nu-Pro works with clean post-industrial (PIR) streams and converts them into new PVC compounds which perform equivalently to prime compounds. Nu-Pro specializes in clear, natural and black reprocessed compounds in a range of durometers. Under the acquisition, Nu-Pro will continue to produce products for Teknor Apex at this time, under the Cycle-Tek brand as a subsidiary of Teknor Apex.

“We are very excited about this acquisition that will further enable us to develop innovative compounds that meet the performance and sustainability requirements of our customers,” said Lou Cappucci, executive vice president, Teknor Apex.

“Our flexible, reprocessed and recycled PVC compounds incorporate up to 90 percent post-industrial recycled content,” said Don Brown, co-owner, Nu-Pro Polymers. “Our goal is to convert PVC waste streams into products that perform for our customers.”

“Teknor Apex prides itself on providing innovative and sustainable products, whether through development, expansion or partnerships. The acquisition of the Nu-Pro business is another step in ensuring vinyl continues to be a sustainable option in the plastics manufacturing market,” added Sunny Mahajan, senior technical manager – Teknor Apex, and Business Manager – Cycle-Tek.

Posted April 11, 2023

Source Teknor Apex