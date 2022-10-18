Covation Biomaterials Hosts First Showcase At Sustainable Fashion Expo In Tokyo, Japan For Sorona® And Susterra®

NEWARK, Delaware — October 18, 2022 — Covation Biomaterials, a leading global company offering bio-based solutions, is showcasing a variety of new apparel applications using Sorona® polymer and Susterra® 1,3-propanediol during the Sustainable Fashion Expo at Fashion World in Tokyo, Japan from October 18-20, 2022 (Booth A22-42).

During the show, CovationBio is highlighting the many solutions it brings to the market and is showcasing collections in apparel, footwear, performance gear, and more from global value chain partners. Samples available to experience at the booth are from partners in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan including:

Sorona® synthetic leather – newly available as a commercial product, this fabric is made with a base of Sorona® Agile, circular knit with Sorona® bico filament

Sorona® faux fur “KOBA” with Ecopel – commercially available in a variety of colors and styles

Unitika Palpa® made with Sorona® – part of the Sorona® Luxe line of fabrics

Footwear samples made with Sorona® fabrics and Susterra® parts

Carpet made with Sorona® BCF

The new Sorona® fabric collection book made exclusively for this show

Sorona® is the 37% plant-based polymer that brings sustainable functionality and comfort to textiles including wovens, knits, insulation, synthetic leather, faux fur, and footwear. Combining flexibility, durability, and sustainability, Susterra® propanediol is a road-ready, natural 100% plant-based diol ingredient used in footwear, outdoor apparel, performance gear, and more.

According to Alexa Raab, Global Corporate Communications Director: “Combining our experience and knowledge in bio-based technology with the expertise of our partners is a tremendous accomplishment. We continue to demonstrate that products made with Sorona® polymer and Susterra® propanediol offer performance and environmental benefits that are unmatched in the market today.”

“Making propanediol from plant-based feedstock is not enough—the feedstock needs to be grown responsibly. Our commitment to this is demonstrated in our recent enrollment in the Truterra™ regenerative agricultural program. We believe this is a critical next step in empowering our customers and partners to better track their contributions towards reducing the environmental footprint within their supply chain all the way through to the final consumer product,” added Patrick Van Waes, Global Marketing Director – CovationBioPDO.

Visit the CovationBio team at Booth A22-42 during the show held at the Tokyo Big site from October 18 through 20.

Posted: October 18, 2022

Source: Covation Biomaterials LLC