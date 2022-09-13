The LYCRA Company Promotes Recent Innovations At Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 13, 2022 — The LYCRA Co. today announced that two employees will be presenting at the 61st Annual Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC). The event takes place from September 14-16 at Kulturhaus in Dornbirn, Austria.

“LYCRA® Anti-Slip fiber for High-Performance Wovens,“ is being presented in Hall A on September 14 at 2:20 p.m. CEST by Nicholas Kurland, senior R&D scientist, at The LYCRA Co. Seam slippage can affect garment quality and aesthetics and is one of the biggest technical problems in stretch denim. It can also lead to consumer dissatisfaction and product returns.

“In our ongoing efforts to help improve denim quality and solve pain points, we developed LYCRA Anti-Slip fiber to reduce the puckering caused by seam slippage — especially after washing,” Kurland said. “At the heart of this patent-pending solution is a unique filament structure and proprietary chemical composition that is engineered to increase the adhesive and frictional force between the surrounding fiber and LYCRA fiber.”

The LYCRA Company’s sustainability director, Jean Hegedus, is presenting a lecture on “Scaling Recycled Fibers from Textile Waste.” She will discuss developing and commercializing two groundbreaking specialty polyester fibers launched in 2021: COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade technologies made from 100-percent textile waste. The presentation is part of a panel that will be moderated by Dr. Alberto Ceria, senior applications development professional for The LYCRA Co. It will take place in Hall B on September 15 at 11:20 a.m.

“COOLMAX and THERMOLITE EcoMade technologies are made from 100-percent pre-consumer textile waste collected from cutting room floors,” Hegedus said. “These cooling and warming fibers help address the issue of textile waste, significantly reduce environmental impact, and help set the stage for circularity in the future.”

