Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands Operational Footprint In Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — August 17, 2022 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the Company has now been granted a business license to begin operations in Lam Dong Province.

The newly established business license and facility in Lam Dong Province are part of the Company’s expansion into the Vietnamese highlands, the center of silk production in Vietnam. The highlands of Lam Dong Province offer temperate climates ideal for silkworm rearing and ready access to the cocoon and silk spinning facilities currently producing several hundred metric tons of mundane silk per year.

In June, management from Kraig Labs traveled to Lam Dong for meetings with officials from the Lam Dong Agro-Forestry Research Experiment Center (LAREC) to assess the opportunities to expand silk production into the province and to tour the regional support infrastructure. The LAREC operates as the authority in Vietnamese sericulture, maintaining 47 unique species of Vietnamese silkworms. The LAREC has developed multiple varieties of mulberry, including S7-CB, which has doubled production yields, from about 25-30 metric tons of foliage per hectare, for standard mulberry, to 50-60 tons of foliage per hectare, for the S7-CB mulberry strains. Kraig Labs planted with S7-CB mulberry at its facilities in Quang Nam, which has resulted in similar improvements.

The Company’s Vietnamese headquarters will remain in Quang Nam at its breeding and production center. This facility was recently featured as part of the Company’s behind-the-scenes video series, www.kraiglabs.com/videos. The Quang Nam facility is designed to produce and supply all of the Company’s proprietary silkworm eggs for in-house and 3rd party contract manufacturing.

“Lam Dong is the center of silk production in Vietnam. We are pleased to report that, with the granting of this business license, Kraig Labs and our specialized spider silk silkworm technologies are now being woven into the proud history and bright future of Vietnamese sericulture,” said Company COO Jon Rice.

Posted: August 18, 2022

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.