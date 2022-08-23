61st Dornbirn GFC Global Fiber Congress: 2nd Dornbirn GFC Innovation Days September 14-16, 2022, Dornbirn Austria

VIENNA, Austria — August 23, 2022 — Up to now, more than 200 different companies and institutes are represented and we expect well over 400 participants from all over the world at the congress in Dornbirn — a great success!

Customer obsession is our main goal. Therefore, we decided to offer an online on demand package on top with recorded lectures and panels which will be open for access for two weeks after the congress.

A great offer for everyone who can`t make it this time! However, the full Dornbirn experience including

high scientific content of the lectures – opportunity to contact the presenter on the spot;

personal meetings with the community – even use of our dedicated deep dive rooms;

networking & gaining business opportunities – active match making supported by organizer;

Lecturer`s evening;

Mayoress` evening and the fashion show with musical accompaniment; and

the great Dornbirn atmosphere at the special area “Lake of Constance” including the outstanding buffets with Austrian products is only possible on site.

Top level Keynote speakers on the Opening Day

Board Members of Lenzing and Indorama, the biggest global players in the fiber industry, the CEO of Paboco, the most innovative company in the packaging industry and a highly reputated professor from Oxford University will open the congress. Further, top companies from the digital sector, like ServiceNow and PwC will show us how they will support the industry for a sustainable future.

Key topics will be innovation, sustainability & circular economy and the final panel discussion

“CEO Panel: The urgent need for co-operation between Established Industry Players and Young Emerging Companies” with the above leaders will show us the way forward.

100 expert lectures from industry, universities and research institutes

Top lectures on latest innovations will take place in parallel in 3 lecture halls.

15 pitches of young growing companies and idea generators

A dedicated lecture area will provide all necessities for young companies to present their innovations and business models to the relevant parties. An active matchmaking is granted as Dornbirn GFC, RWTH Aachen, PwC, Vagabond and other collaborators will accompany the young companies on their journey of success.

Exhibition area and Innovation Hub: 20 established exhibitors and about 15 young innovative companies are using their booths as contact points & advertising spaces.

Dornbirn GFC 2022 Topics

Fiber Innovations;

Sustainability, Circular Economy & Recycling;

Smart Functional Surface;

Nonwovens; and

Apparel & Sports.

Thanks to our ambitious partners and sponsors, we are able to attract a global audience. This will foster the global exchange of ideas and innovations in the fiber industry and along the value chain of textiles and nonwovens and well into the packaging industry.

We are looking forward to welcoming you soon. Please join us and register: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

Posted: August 23, 2022

Source: Austrian Fibers Institute