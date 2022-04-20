SENSIL® ByNature Jump Starts Nylon 6.6 Sustainability

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — April 20, 2022 — NILIT, a global supplier of premium Nylon 6.6, is proud to introduce SENSIL® ByNature, a revolutionary new product that significantly improves apparel’s sustainability profile, life cycle analysis, and environmental impact. By using a certified Biomass Balance (BMB) material, NILIT replaces fossil raw material with renewable feedstock. Utilizing this ISCCplus certified material, SENSIL® ByNature reduces GHG emissions and lessens dependence on non-renewable resources. Apparel made with SENSIL® ByNature fabrics offers consumers a meaningful way to help reduce carbon footprint while keeping exactly the same comfort, performance, and longevity that they expect and get today from SENSIL®.

“SENSIL® ByNature is a ground-breaking innovation in premium Nylon 6.6,” says Ilan Melamed, NILIT General Manager. “SENSIL® ByNature will significantly reduce carbon footprint while providing the highest quality man-made fiber for apparel. This is the kind of radical product development that the textile industry requires to effectively and quickly reduce its environmental impact and move to a more responsible position in the global marketplace.”

“We are very excited to work with NILIT to expand our Biomass Balance (BMB) material to the apparel sector,” says Frank Reil, Head of Marketing, New Business Development and Sustainability Polyamides at BASF. “NILIT shares our commitment to sustainability and together we will create new innovative products that substantially improve the textile and apparel industry and reduce environmental footprint.”

While SENSIL® ByNature is clearly the smarter environmental choice, NILIT engineers have ensured that SENSIL® ByNature fabrics also deliver the comfort and functionality that designers expect from premium Nylon 6.6. Consumers will enjoy an enhanced sense of well-being that comes from selecting high-quality, long-lasting apparel that aligns with their personal values.

SENSIL® ByNature is just the latest sustainable innovation from NILIT. As the leader in sustainable Nylon 6.6 solutions for multiple categories, NILIT recently launched SENSIL® BioCare, enhanced with a special technology that helps lessen the persistence of textile waste in sea water and in landfills; SENSIL® EcoCare crafted with recycled Nylon; and SENSIL® WaterCare pre-dyed Nylon, which saves 100% of the water used in the traditional wet dyeing process. Plus, the SENSIL® portfolio of products is manufactured according to NILIT’s Total Product Sustainability criteria.

Posted: April 20, 2022

Source: NILIT