PrimaLoft Publishes Its First Relentlessly Responsible™ Report For 2021

LATHAM, N.Y. — April 27, 2022 — PrimaLoft, Inc., a supplier of advanced material technology, published its first Relentlessly Responsible™ Report showcasing the company’s philosophy of using innovation and performance to drive sustainability. The report highlights key achievements in recent years, with an emphasis on 2021, and gives a peek into the vision for the future of PrimaLoft. Moving forward, the company’s key focus will be the reduction of environmental impact through the continued use of recycled materials, designing for circularity, aggressive carbon reduction, and the development of technologies using non-petroleum based raw material – all while continuing to elevate the industry-leading performance of the products.

Mike Joyce, president & CEO of PrimaLoft, summarizes the company’s philosophy and vision: “Over the last five years, our cultural belief of innovation, sustainability, and performance has become a purpose statement to unleash the full potential of people, products and the planet, together in harmony. This statement acts as our true north, helping us navigate all aspects of our business. It shows itself through our sustainable approach to products, process, and materials. While no one can solve the issues facing our planet alone, every bit helps.”

In recent years, PrimaLoft has made important strides towards decarbonization through concerted efforts in all parts of the business. Some key developments and statistics include:

Product development

PrimaLoft’s collaboration with Origin Materials reached a significant milestone in 2021: product of the first carbon negative polyester fiber suitable for use in textiles. Hopes are to have garment prototypes ready for 2023.

Manufacturing

The company continues to elevate its breakthrough renewable manufacturing technology, PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95% for certain products.

Materials

In 2021, use of recycled materials instead of virgin polyester led to a CO2 reduction of 66% and saved more than 6.4 million kilograms of CO2

Posted: April 27, 2022

Source: PrimaLoft