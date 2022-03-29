Wes Burgess Named Chief Product Officer Of Cocona Labs

BOULDER, Colo. — March 30, 2022 — Cocona Labs, the makers of temperature-regulating 37.5® Technology, is pleased to announce Wes Burgess as their new chief product officer. Burgess steps into the role after working with Cocona Labs for nearly ten years, and most recently serving as the vice president of sales, engineering and business development.

“Wes’s work with Cocona has been critical to developing new 37.5 materials and connecting new brands with our technology,” Blair Kanis, president of Cocona Labs, said. “Under his lead, we’ve brought in over 50 new manufacturing partners for internationally recognized brands and commercialized new products featuring 37.5 Technology. We’re excited to have him on our executive team as we continue our expansion into footwear and home goods and even more sustainable 37.5 materials.”

Burgess comes from a long career of business management and product innovation. After graduating from NC State University with a B.S. in Textile Engineering and an MBA from Wake Forest University, Burgess served as a Technical Manager for Unifi, Inc. Burgess served as the Associate Director of Fabric Development at Massif Mountain Gear, where he directed fabric and technology development for the technical apparel brand, and Director of New Product Development for Cortland where he developed electro-optical-mechanical cables and custom, heavy-lift synthetic ropes and slings before transitioning to Cocona Labs.

“It is incredibly rewarding to be a valued part of such a dynamic team serving world renowned partners,” Burgess said. “I’ve especially enjoyed mentoring team members and partnering with our supply chain and brand partners to grow the business, while expanding into new markets. The opportunity to meet, learn from and befriend incredibly talented people all over the world is a true joy.”

As 37.5 continues to grow, Burgess will head partnership expansion in new markets like China, India and Indonesia.

Posted: March 29, 2022

Source: Cocona Labs