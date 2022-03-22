Spinnova’s Spinning Facility Construction Started In Jyväskylä

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — March 21, 2022 — The in-house yarn spinning facility that Spinnova decided on making a development investment in at the end of 2021 has proceeded fast. Real estate development company Jykia is building the spinning facility for Spinnova right next to the Woodspin factory in Jyväskylä, Finland.

A property has been reserved for Spinnova’s R&D spinning facility across the road from the new fibre factory, and the levelling work has already begun. Construction will kick off in June, and will be completed in the spring of 2023. Costs of building the 2,000 square meter spinning facility are some four million euros, and Spinnova estimates that the share of machinery and equipment investments is some 2.2 million euros.

Jykia who is also building the Woodspin fibre factory will build the space tailormade for a spinning facility and rent them to Spinnova. “Local support has been invaluably important to us, and everything has worked out well and very fast with the city ever since we started exploring the possibility of building our first commercial factory in Jyväskylä,” said Spinnova’s CEO Janne Poranen. “The factory is now being built on schedule, and the spinning line project is in full steam before the ink on the agreements has dried.”

An in-house, local spinning facility will streamline the bigger scale R&D processes that come with Spinnova’s commercial phase, and enable a fast turnaround of product development projects with multiple brand partners. The spinning facility produces yarns out of SPINNOVA® fiber, used in product development projects between Spinnova and its brand partners.

“Thanks to the spinning line, we can offer our brand partners fiber, yarn or fabric depending on their needs, in line with our strategy,” Poranen added.

Spinnova has chosen Switzerland-based Rieter as the technology supplier of the new spinning facility. In its pre-commercial stage, Spinnova has collaborated closely with Rieter and several other spinning partners on yarn development for quite some time. Spinnova also has international yarn specialists in its own team. Spinnova estimates that the spinning facility will initially employ some ten people.

Posted March 22, 2022

Source: Spinnova