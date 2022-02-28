Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

BURLINGAME, CA — February 28, 2022 — Furthering its commitment to sustainability and minimizing environmental impact, Standard Fiber, one of the world’s largest suppliers to the home textile market and manufacturer of basic bedding products, is launching a carbon reduction program where it will invest in carbon offsets for all cargo containers of textiles it exports from Asia to customers in the U.S. and 20 other countries around the world beginning in March 2022.

According to Standard Fiber, its carbon offsets will fund accredited carbon reduction programs such as protecting rainforest ecosystems from deforestation in Brazil and renewable energy programs on tribal lands in the US.

Standard Fiber’s new initiative builds upon the company’s robust material responsibility platform that includes organic cotton with GOTS or OCS certification, recycled fibers with GRS or RCS certification, bio-based foams with USDA Biopreferred™ certification, RDS down, Oeko-tex certified products, and packaging made with recycled materials. The company has also implemented more space-saving and cost-efficient means of shipping products around the globe.

“As a major textile supplier to the home and hospitality market, we must take responsibility for and do everything we can to minimize our environmental footprint,” said Sandy Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Fiber. “Our new carbon reduction program will offset 100% of the carbon emissions of transporting thousands of cargo containers of textiles we export from Asia around the world.”

In addition to its carbon reduction efforts, Standard Fiber is embarking on an industry-leading textile circularity initiative where it will collaborate with hotel and healthcare operators to develop various second life channels to help divert these bulky textile items from landfill. Further information on these efforts will be announced this summer.

After many months of virtual meetings due to the pandemic, Standard Fiber is excited to be exhibiting at the following industry trade shows in taking place in Florida this month: BITAC® Luxury Live in Bonita Springs March 6-8; ISPA Expo in Orlando March 8-10; and Global Pet Expo in Orlando, March 23-25.

Posted: February 28, 2022

Source: Standard Fiber