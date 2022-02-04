ACATEL Adds Biodegradability To Traceable And Carbon Positive Fibres

SINGAPORE — February 4, 2022 — ACATEL, an advanced vertical finishing mill based in Spain, has partnered with FIBRETRACE® and Good Earth Cotton® to launch a collection of carbon positive and traceable knits and fabrics, made with bio-based finishing processes.

ACATEL provides the global fashion industry with sustainable, low impact solutions for garment dyeing, printing and finishing for fabrics and knits.

The partnership allows ACATEL to become active agents of climate positive change within the supply chain and offer added value to their customers by combining fully traceability and carbon positive fibres with their sustainable finishing approach.

The ACATEL, FIBRETRACE® and Good Earth Cotton® collection debuts two biodegradable finishing products:

ECO-PRINT is the first compostable pigment printing system with Cradle to Cradle Platinum level, made from a water-based printing paste and compostable colours. In collaboration with ECOLIFE YARNS® (Belda Llorens), IMPETUS® Group, Good Earth Cotton® and FIBRETRACE®, ACATEL will add ECO-PRINT to its E*Retrace collection.

Good Earth Cotton® knit uses a bio-based finishing process made of 85% vegetable ingredients, 92% of these being biodegradable and complete with full FIBRETRACE® traceability. “There is no Planet B, and sustainability is not just a trend. It is an ethical, efficient and reliable necessity of tomorrow,” said Susana Serrano, CEO of ACATEL.

By harnessing the power of FIBRETRACE® technology, ACATEL can share the carbon positive story of their cotton products all the way from seed through to fabric, and communicate its unique biodegradable qualities with the end consumer.

Source: FibreTrace®