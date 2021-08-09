NILIT® Unveils “Making Nylon Sustainable,” The Company’s Corporate Sustainability Report

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — August 9, 2021 — NILIT — the global supplier of nylon 6,6 for apparel, and owner of the SENSIL® sustainable brand — is proud to announce the publication of its sustainability report covering the period 2017-2020. The document, entitled “Making Nylon Sustainable,” details the company’s significant achievements to improve its environmental footprint as well as its plans to positively influence the textile and apparel industry to choose more sustainable products and use them in more responsible ways.

“Sustainability is a core value at NILIT,” said Ilan Melamed, general manager. “We are dedicated to providing the most consumer-relevant, highest quality, and most sustainable premium Nylon 6.6 products to the apparel market. To attain this goal, we continually invest in operations and product development, leveraging our partnerships throughout the supply chain. ‘Making Nylon Sustainable’ captures our vision and our commitment to environmental and social responsibility, and we are very pleased to make this public statement.”

“Making Nylon Sustainable” shares NILIT’s accomplishments as well as the company’s ongoing plans to continuously improve the ecological and social influence of its operations and practices in the market and in the communities where the company operates. Through collaboration with brands, retailers, customers, employees, and vendors, NILIT has developed the largest portfolio of sustainable premium nylon 6,6 products under its SENSIL consumer brand. The SENSIL portfolio includes performance products that directly address the apparel industry’s most pressing environmental issues, such as water and energy consumption, waste reduction, use of recycled inputs, and impact to ecosystems.

Also, NILIT has been applauded for its many sustainability achievements in its facilities around the world, especially its innovations in clean energy cogeneration that reduced carbon dioxide by 40 percent and eliminated emissions of toxic gases. In addition, the NILIT Total Product Sustainability program ensures that all NILIT products meet stringent criteria for responsible production. The company also introduced QR Codes in all SENSIL hangtags. Produced with FSC paper and distributed on certified garments from brands worldwide, these hangtags guarantee authenticity and provide more information to consumers about the technologies and benefits of premium Nylon.

“Our industry’s journey toward sustainability relies on creativity, commitment, and partnership,” Melamed continued. “Our vision is to be the world’s most innovative and sustainable Nylon producer, creating solutions that transform businesses as well as lives. By publishing this report, we openly share this idea with all our stakeholders and invite our industry colleagues to join us in this crucial endeavor.”

Learn more about NILIT’s commitment to a more sustainable apparel industry by downloading “Making Nylon Sustainable” at www.nilit.com/sustainability/#sustainability-policy.

Posted August 9, 2021

Source: NILIT