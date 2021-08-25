GCS Fibers Announces Launch Of Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — August 25, 2021 — GCS Fibers, an environmentally friendly manufacturer whose patented technology produces high quality non-toxic mineral fiber through repurposing coal ash, is pleased to announce the launch of an Indiegogo fundraising campaign for its growth in the U.S. and international markets.

“Our mission is to restore and conserve our environment by turning harmful coal ash into useful mineral fiber products while generating meaningful jobs throughout our communities of operations,” stated Ato Andoh, GCS’ CEO. He added, “GCS is thrilled to share our passion for saving the environment with investors interested in joining us as we create a cleaner tomorrow and as many as 500 good paying jobs at each of our factories.”

GCS is seeking to raise $3.5 million to expand operations and build as many as 100 facilities in the U.S. and across the world. Upon a successful campaign, GCS will be able to resume operations within three months of funding and generate monthly profits of $5M. The Indiegogo campaign is found here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gcs-fibers-innovation-that-preserves-the-planet#/

Each factory can process as much as one million tons of coal ash each year while employing emissions capture technology to reduce greenhouse gases and ensure the smallest possible adverse impact on the environment. The factories convert coal ash into six base fibers at a nearly 1:1 ratio of coal ash to mineral fiber in terms of weight. This represents a significant breakthrough in the ability of the utilities industry to responsibly manage and dispose of high volumes of coal ash without producing toxic waste discharges. GCS enables utility companies to save money on coal ash management and pass these savings on to consumers. Also, they can reclaim land parcels formerly used for coal ash landfills/ponds.

Posted August 25, 2021

Source: GCS Fibers