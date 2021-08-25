Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress: 96 Lectures From Industry, Universities And Research Institutes, 20 Exhibitors And Break Out Sessions – Guided By Top Class Keynotes

VIENNA, Austria — August 25, 2021 — For 60 years the interest of the fiber industry in internationl exchange on future oriented innovations and their implementation has still been unbroken. Specialists of the fiber- and filament producers, the textile and nonwovens industry, the processing chain and the academic research support Dornbirn GFC with its technical and scientic presentations.

This year the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress celebrates its 60th anniversary on one of the most modern interactive online platforms. Our partner ENRA offers outstanding networking tools and generates a virtual live experience ( www.enra.app).

From 15. – 17. September the visitors have the possibility to select from 96 lectures. 2 virtual lecture halls form the platform for the presentation of the lectures in its usual high quality. „See and be seen“ is the motto for the visitors in the meeting room “wonder.me“. With one click congress participants get into a conversation. As in Dornbirn itself , networking and the exchange of informations is the focus of the congress.

The opening day starts with top-class plenary lectures. Robert van de Kerkhof, Lenzing AG is also represented as Uday Gil, Indorama . „A wake- up call “ to protect our planet will be the lecture by Martin Bethke, WWF . Or course the well known CEO Panel will take place on the opening day. After the lectures of Markus Mannström Stora Enso , Eric le Lay Huhtamaki and Georg Stausberg Oerlikon, Tobias Erikson EFESO will moderate the CEO Panel.

The first time in its 60 years of history the Dornbirn GFC takes up a cross-sector innovation under the motto “Packaging Industry meets Fiber Industry“. The packaging industry will work together with the fiber industry to meet the challenges of our future sustainable environment.

In many cases both industries share the same/similar feedstock, production technologies, scope of applications and will face the same challenges when it comes to sustainability and circular economy.

“Deep Dive Session“ – in cooperation with EDANA/Index and Dornbirn GFC – it will offer four expert lectures in addition to the program on Friday. Results and opportunities for reuse and recycling of fibers from nonwovens will be presented and then discussed at a round table chaired by Pierre Wiertz, EDANA.

The ticket price of 300 € offers: 96 expert lectures on the topics

▪ Fiber Innovation

▪ Sustainability and Circular Economy

▪ Apparel

▪ Surface Modification

▪ Nonwovens

▪ Machinery and Equipment

20 exhibitors: virtual exhibition hall

“wonder.me“: Meetingpoint to get to know each other and networking

Innovation Platform: Packaging Industry meets Fiber Industry

Deep Dive Session: Edana/Index & Dornbirn GFC

Program und Ticket registration: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

Posted August 25, 2021

Source: Dornbirn GFC