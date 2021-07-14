Hyosung Publishes New Life Cycle Assessment For 100% Recycled creora® regen Spandex

SEOUL, South Korea— July 14, 2021 — Hyosung, the world’s largest spandex manufacturer, has released the results of a new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) comparing the environmental performance of its 100% recycled creora® regen spandex to its virgin creora spandex.

The study was conducted by third-party certifier, Networks Y, a Korean LCA consultancy, who performed a carbon footprint calculation – the amount of CO2 emitted from the entire life cycle of a product – of both fibers from pre-manufacturing to the manufacturing stage.

The study concluded that creora® regen spandex reduces carbon dioxide production by approximately 67% or by about two thirds compared to its creora® spandex in the production of 1 kg.

“We know that our creora® regen is unique because we only produce 100% recycled content, and our LCA helps quantify why that is important,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung Global Marketing Director-Textiles.

Since the launch of Hyosung’s creora® regen spandex in January 2020, the company has produced an amount of fiber to offset the number of CO2 emissions equivalent to driving 1,000 times around the globe. Similarly, the production of creora® regen has the green-house gas (GHG) absorption impact of enough mature pine trees to cover San Francisco’s Presidio – the world’s largest national park in an urban area spanning nearly 1,500 acres.

Hyosung’s creora® regen spandex is GRS, HIGGS MSI and Oeko-tex certified. The company is in the process of obtaining a material health certificate under the Cradle-to-Cradle Certified Product Standard.

Source: Hyosung