The New Ecodown® Fibers Genius — The Swiss Army Knife Of Free Fiber Products

MILAN, Italy — June 21, 2021 — Ecodown® Fibers Genius is the next step into making free fibers a global platform for apparel. When used in a garment, Ecodown® Fibers Genius allows the fibers to intertwine, thus creating an even and stable layer of insulation. This specially engineered structure of fibers minimizes cold spots and clumping. A technology so powerful, it will turn any skeptic into a free fibre enthusiast.

Thermore researchers defined it a hybrid between free fibers and rolled insulation, bridging the gap between the two products.

And that’s not all: this revolutionary construction also boosts durability and makes it super easy to use – it can be blown in baffles, panels, and even hand stuffed! It can also be used with custom patterns and squares (plaid construction).

But it doesn’t end there. Ecodown® Fibers Genius ages like a fine wine: it’s the only free fiber solution so durable that it becomes up to 10% warmer after washing.

It’s the Swiss army knife of free fiber products and allows for unlimited designs!

Posted June 21, 2021

Source: Thermore