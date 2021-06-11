60th Dornbirn Global Fiber Conference (GFC) 2021, September 15 – 17 Webinar Week

VIENNA, Austria — June11, 2021— The 60th anniversary of the Dornbirn GFC Congress will take place virtually for well-known reasons this year. Nevertheless, one will be surprised by the highly interactive platform offering a wide range of services to the participants and it will create a “live feeling“ during the congress.

Top level key note speakers on the Opening Day

Representing the fibre industry, the packaging industry, the equipment & machinery industry and WWF. Key topics will be innovation, sustainability & circular economy and the final panel discussion with the above leaders will show us the way forward and how current and future challenges will be managed.

Exciting outcomes from the attempt of cross industry innovation

“Packaging Industry meets Fibre Industry“ – many synergies in terms of feedstock, process technology, applications, circular economy and others.

84 expert lectures from industry, universities and research institutes

Lectures will take place in parallel in 2 lecture halls.

Panel discussions, breakout sessions, virtual meeting lounges & meeting spaces

Providing a “deep dive“ on certain selective topics and offering opportunities for networking and information exchange.

Virtual exhibition area – 25 exhibitors use their booths as contact point & advertising space Dornbirn GFC 2021 Topics

Fibre Innovations

Sustainability and Circular Economy

Apparel

Surface Modifications

Cross Industry Innovation: “Packaging Industry meets Fibre Industry“

Thanks to our ambitious partners and sponsors, we are able to attract a global audience. This will foster the global exchange of ideas and innovations in the fibre industry and along the value chain of textiles and nonwovens and well into the packaging industry.

