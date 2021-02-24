Sorona® Unveils New Brand Website And Customer Portal

WILMINGTON, Del. — February 24, 2021 — Today, Sorona® unveiled its new website including refreshed iconography and photography in celebration of its Common Thread Fabric Certification program and apparel sub-brands—Agile, Aura, Luxe, Profile, Revive. The new website also includes a dedicated Customer Portal where partners can access brand assets showcasing their commitment to using the sustainably-made fiber.

Inspired by the plant-based element of Sorona® polymer, the new sub-brand iconography borrows from nature utilizing hyper-detailed images of various flora that emulate the performance capabilities of Sorona® in fabrics. Visitors to the website may also notice fashion forward, apparel-in-action shots, too, captured by award-winning photographer Stan Musilek.

The refreshed Sorona® website is the result of a collaboration between Addis, an integrated creative partner for progressive brands such as MightyLeaf and Kashi; OneMagnify performance marketing company specializing in strategic digital, brand, and customer experience communications; and TYPOConsult, a Copenhagen-based, full-service web consultancy company. In addition to the new iconography and sub-brand pages, the site also has dedicated sections for Sorona® faux fur, Sorona® for carpets, and a Customer Portal.

Now in its 21st year, Sorona® is the revolutionary 37 percent bio-based polymer, offering spinners, mills, and brands a high-quality, eco-efficient fiber that adds softness, durability, and stretch to fabrics without sacrificing performance. Sorona® is used in various apparel applications including athleisure and athletic wear, insulation, swimwear, outerwear, suiting, faux fur, and can also be found in Mohawk SmartStrand® carpet.

When used as an alternative to nylon 6, Sorona® is created using 30% less energy and releasing 63% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. When compared to the production of nylon 6,6, Sorona® uses 40% less energy and releases 56% fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Sorona® is a USDA certified bio-based product with an OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certification.

“We are so excited to launch our new website, which signals the natural evolution of our brand messaging and vision. We believe in transparency and traceability throughout the value chain and celebrating the sub-brands through this innovative creative execution felt like an exciting next step,” said Alexa Raab, Global Brand and Communications Leader – Sorona®.

Source: DuPont Biomaterials