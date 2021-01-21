Bear Fiber — First US Farm-To-Fiber Hemp Socks

WILMINGTON, N.C. — January 21, 2021 — Bear Fiber has been promoting hemp fiber for fashion since the 1990s, when they were also helping develop the organic cotton market. Their goal now is to help grow the American Hemp Fiber Industry by developing a commercially sustainable market to support farmers, processors, yarn spinners, textile manufacturers and the apparel industry right here in the USA. To this end Bear Fiber has produced the first socks made from American hemp, because they want everyone to know Hemp Makes It Better™.

They want to make it easy for you to treat your feet to luxurious comfort, fashion, value and support “Made In The USA” sustainability at the same time. With proprietary methods that produce a soft, stronger, cotton-like hemp fiber, they are helping reestablish industrial hemp domestically and bring back a “new” natural technical fiber to make better, longer-lasting apparel and wellness products from farm to fashion.

For more than a year they have been working to develop the perfect hemp/cotton sustainable sock with the expert knitters at the Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center in Conover, NC. They are truly obsessed with making comfortable socks of the highest quality and most sustainable yarns. Hemp is the focus, but their socks also contain a proprietary technology that conforms to your feet, will not slouch or droop, do not have that irritating toe seam, breathe naturally and have been “intimately blended” with organic cotton and REPREVE recycled performance fiber Nylon 6.

If you are interested in supporting the US hemp fiber industry, you can, by preordering a pair of the first commercial production of these incredible socks and being a part of this historical event.

Bear Fiber would like to thank the many Carolina farmers and processors, Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center, Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center, NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles, Fashion For Good, Textile Exchange, Outdoor Retailer, SEAMS, NC Board of Science, Technology or Innovation, and the many others (you know who you are) who have been involved on this journey.

Posted January 21, 2021

Source: Bear Fiber