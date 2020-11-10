Ascend Announces Global Price Increases For Vydyne® PA66 Polymers, Fibers And Compounds

HOUSTON — November 9, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all its Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds.
The price increase takes effect December 1, 2020, and includes the following price changes:
|Materials
|Geography
|Price Increase
|Terms
|Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
|North America
|$440/MT
|• As contracts allow
• Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
|Asia
|$440/MT
|Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
|Europe
|€400/MT
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
Posted November 10, 2020
Source: Ascend Performance Materials