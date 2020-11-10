Ascend Announces Global Price Increases For Vydyne® PA66 Polymers, Fibers And Compounds

HOUSTON — November 9, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all its Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds.

The price increase takes effect December 1, 2020, and includes the following price changes:

Materials Geography Price Increase Terms Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds North America $440/MT • As contracts allow • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds Asia $440/MT Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds Europe €400/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

Posted November 10, 2020

Source: Ascend Performance Materials