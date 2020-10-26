Unifi Announces Strong Sequential Growth With First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 26, 2020 — Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today released operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 27, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Overview

Net sales were $141.5 million, a decrease of 21% year-over-year, but an increase of 64% sequentially compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Revenues from REPREVE® Fiber products represented a quarterly record of 35% of net sales compared to 31% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Gross margin was 10.3%, an increase of 60 basis points year-over-year, despite the net sales decrease of 21% year-over-year.

Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.18 of diluted earnings per share (“EPS”).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $9.1 million.

was $9.1 million. Operating cash flows were $7.9 million, continuing the momentum from fiscal 2020.

On September 27, 2020, debt principal was $95.4 million while cash and cash equivalents were $78.1 million, resulting in Net Debt1 of $17.3 million, a reduction from $23.6 million at June 28, 2020, and a record low level for the Company in more than 20 years.

During October 2020, the Company completed a strategic acquisition of the air-jet texturing assets of Texturing Service LLC (“TSI”) to enhance and expand the Company’s existing textured yarn capabilities; financial terms were not disclosed and did not impact first quarter fiscal 2021.

__________________________________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. The schedules included in this press release reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, said, “Our first quarter of fiscal 2021 results were better than anticipated and demonstrated the resilience of our business and the agility of our global model. We experienced sequential improvement in revenue during each month of the quarter and the pace of our recovery has been reassuring. We also achieved an expansion of gross margin by 60 basis points year-over-year, which was quite an achievement given ongoing pandemic-related volume pressures. Interest in our sustainable solutions remains high, as exemplified by REPREVE® Fibers reaching 35% of our net sales. In the quarters ahead, our team will remain intently focused on the customer experience, driving new and innovative sustainable solutions, and returning to long-term growth. I am confident that our diverse global operations, strong management team, and solid financial position will enable us to regain our momentum throughout fiscal 2021.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Compared to First Quarter Fiscal 2020

Net sales were $141.5 million, compared to $179.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline was primarily the result of overall lower global demand, lower selling prices in connection with lower raw material costs, and unfavorable foreign currency translation. The decline was partially offset by volume growth in Brazil due to the operation’s strength and ability to quickly respond to pandemic-related demand fluctuations. Net sales exhibited sequential monthly increases, driving a 64% increase over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Gross profit decreased to $14.6 million from $17.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to the expected lower sales and production volumes in the U.S. However, gross margin increased to 10.3%, compared to 9.7%, driven by improvements in both Asia and Brazil.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to $6.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to the pandemic impact on U.S. gross profit.

Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.18 per share, and included a $1.2 million income tax benefit resulting from a $2.7 million net benefit in connection with recently passed high-tax exception rules. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.7 million, or $0.20 per share, and was adversely impacted by a $1.2 million loss from a minority interest investment the Company sold in April 2020.

Net Debt was $17.3 million on September 27, 2020, compared to $88.3 million on September 29, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $78.1 million on September 27, 2020, up from $34.1 million on September 29, 2019. The favorable cash and liquidity positions benefited from the $60.0 million sale proceeds of a minority interest investment the Company sold in April 2020 and continued diligence around lowering working capital and capital expenditures.

Acquisition of TSI Assets

During October 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of TSI’s air-jet texturing assets located in Virginia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Customers and production activity will transition to the Company’s Polyester segment operations in North Carolina during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

For fiscal 2021, assuming no further significant disruptions to global markets or further adverse impacts from COVID-19, the Company notes and expects the following:

The initial recovery in net sales and profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 appears consistent with the improvements in the apparel industry, in spite of the lingering challenges of COVID-19;

Entering the second quarter of fiscal 2021, net sales trends are encouraging and are expected to continue to improve; should these trends remain, growth in profitability is expected to follow at commensurate rates, considering any routine seasonal net sales and expense items;

Sales of REPREVE® and value-added products are expected to continue recent growth rates and increase as a percentage of net sales; and

$22.0 to $25.0 million of capital expenditures are expected for fiscal 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will provide additional commentary regarding its first quarter fiscal 2021 results and other developments during its earnings conference call on October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

Posted October 26, 2020

Source: Unifi, Inc.