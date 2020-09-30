Toray Introduces Biobased Ecodear Nylon

Tokyo-based Toray Industries Inc. has introduced Ecodear Nylon, a product made using sebacic acid sourced from castor beans. Toray reports the nylon is 60-percent biobased and makes it possible for the company to manufacture biobased versions of its established Entrant® and Dermizax® fabrics. Ecodear Nylon initially is available in 10, 20 and 50-denier versions, and may be spun using conventional nylon processes. According to the company, the nylon exhibits the same durability and soft hand customers would expect from a nylon yarn. The yarn is targeted to the active outdoor sports and skiing markets, and athleisure. Ecodear Nylon will be available through New York City-based Toray International America Inc.

September/October 2020