Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Shown To Last Only 14 Seconds On PyroTex® Specialty Fiber

HAMBURG, Germany — September 7, 2020 — The Hamburg-based company PyroTex Industries GmbH has succeeded in producing a fiber that has an activity of 99.57 percent (99 percent after 14 seconds) against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This result has been confirmed by an independent, ISO certified laboratory according to ISO 18184: 2019.

“We are thrilled that textiles made out of PyroTex® can now play an active role in preventing Covid-19 to spread further,” said Robert Jarausch of PyroTex Industries.

The PyroTex fiber can be used in protective masks, general protective and medical clothing as well as products for the hospitality and the private sector. “And the list goes on!” added Jarausch. “We are cooperating already with big brands, who want to contribute to the fight against the pandemic and have the vision to create sustainable products which keep people safe in future, too.”

Besides its activity against SARS-CoV-2, the flame and heat resistant PyroTex fiber also has an activity of over 99 percent against bacteria such as Staphylococcus Aureus, Escherichia Coli and Klebsiella Pneumoniae. The latter often named as the most problematic germ in hospitals.

All properties are permanent and non-toxic (certified according to OekoTex Standard 100, class 1).

Posted September 8, 2020

Source: PyroTex Industries GmbH