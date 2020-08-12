Two More Sateri Mills Confirmed EU-BAT Compliant

SHANGHAI — August 12, 2020 — Two more Sateri mills in China, Sateri Jiujiang and Sateri Jiangxi, have received verification of compliance to the emissions limits set out in the European Union Best Available Techniques Reference Document (EU- BAT BREF) on Polymers. This brings the total number of EU-BAT compliant mills to three of five, accounting for over 60 per cent of Sateri’s overall fibre production capacity. In April this year, Sateri Fujian was the company’s first mill to be verified as being EU-BAT compliant.

Verified by independent consultant Sustainable Textile Solutions (STS), a division of BluWin Limited (UK), the parameters of the EU-BAT BREF assessed included resource utility efficiency, wastewater discharge and air emission. As a highlight, STS’ assessment concluded that the energy intensity and air emission of Sateri Jiujiang and Sateri Jiangxi were well under EU-BAT norms for viscose production. Considering the EU-BAT energy requirements limit of 30GJ/MTf, the mills were each saving about 1,100 kg CO2/MT of fibre production. The mills also followed local requirements for controlling ecological impact for viscose production, and there were no gaps identified against EU-BAT.

Sateri Jiangxi is a 16-year-old mill and the company’s first and oldest, while Sateri Jiujiang was acquired and expanded in 2015. Said Allen Zhang, President of Sateri, “For three of our five mills to meet the EU-BAT emissions limits in such a short span of time is a testament to our continued investment in best-in-class technologies. This applies to all our mills – regardless of whether they are existing, acquired, or newly constructed ones – as we aim to achieve a high level of sustainability performance across all our operations.”

The company is well on track for its remaining two mills, Sateri Jiangsu and Sateri China which were acquired and newly-built in 2019 respectively, to comply with EU- BAT’s recommended emission levels by 2023.

Sateri is a producer of viscose fibre, a natural and sustainable raw material found in everyday items like textiles, baby wipes and personal hygiene products. Our range of high quality viscose products is independently verified as safe and responsibly produced. Our five mills in China collectively produce about 1.4 million metric tonnes of viscose fibre yearly. We also operate a yarn spinning mill and 20,000-ton Lyocell facility. Headquartered in Shanghai, where we have a sales, marketing and customer service network covering Asia, Europe and the Americas, Sateri is strategically positioned to serve the China market which is the world’s largest and fastest growing market for viscose fibre.

Sateri is committed to sustainable development. We actively engage communities living around our mills, providing them meaningful employment and social services that meet community needs. Our Sustainability Policy and Sustainable Pulp Sourcing Policy govern our operations, in compliance with national and international environment, health and safety standards.

Posted August 12, 2020

Source: Sateri