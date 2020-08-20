Nylstar Introduces Yarn Made From INVISTA Recycled Nylon 6.6 Polymer With Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Certification

BLANES, Spain — August 20, 2020 — Meryl® yarn can now be produced with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification using INVISTA recycled nylon 6.6 polymer. Though containing 50% or more recycled content, the yarn will retain the world-renowned quality for which Meryl® is known.

INVISTA sources post-industrial nylon 6.6 material from its plant in Kingston, Canada, where fibers for airbags and carpets are produced. Through its proprietary process, INVISTA converts post-industrial fiber waste to pellet form and supplies it to Nylstar for spinning, enabling some of the world’s top fashion houses to deliver sustainable garments to the market. According to Alfonso Cirera, CEO and president of Nylstar, “We, through our Research Center for Advanced Recycled Materials, are the first to commercialize these recycled materials for use in fine denier yarns for the athleisure market.”

Recycled Meryl® yarns are available with additional sustainability solu9ons, including dope-dye colors, solvent and silicone-free, zero microplastic pollution, and natural stretch without elastane. These yarn technologies were born from Nylstar’s commitment to reduce or eliminate the use of water, energy, and chemicals while promo9ng 100% recyclability in garment produc9on. Nylstar is also currently working with retailers to rapidly develop collection and processing infrastructure to promote post-consumer recycling of garments made with Meryl® yarns.

According to Mark Delaplane, Vice President of Product Line Strategy at INVISTA, “Nylstar has the knowledge and technology to convert recycled polymer into specialty yarns. This is an excitng example of a win-win solution and preferred customer relationship that promotes environmental stewardship while delivering high quality products to the fashion industry.” Cirera added, “Thanks to our work with INVISTA, we can now offer our brand partners a new way to transi9on to closed-loop solutions without compromising the performance, hand-feel and durability consumers expect from Meryl® yarns.”

Source: Nylstar