Sateri Enters China’s Lyocell Fiber Market With New 20,000-Ton Lyocell Line In Shangdong

SHANGHAI — May 25, 2020 — Sateri reports it has successfully commenced production of Lyocell fiber in Rizhao, Shandong, China. In collaboration with Asia Symbol, China’s leading producer of pulp and packaging board, the newly installed 20,000 ton per annum production line will broaden Sateri’s portfolio of high quality fiber products, and bolster Lyocell supply to the textile and non-woven markets.

Industry associations such as the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) welcome the news. Duan Xiaoping, deputy president of CNTAC and president of the China Chemical Fibers Association (CCFA), said: “Lyocell is not only a higher value product but also an eco-friendly fiber that is bio-based and minimizes chemical use and emissions. Sateri’s investment in Lyocell is very much aligned with the aim for technical and product upgrading for China’s textile industry.”

A natural and biodegradable fiber, Sateri’s Lyocell is made from wood pulp sourced from sustainable plantations. It is manufactured using closed-loop technology, requiring minimal chemical input during the production process, and utilizing an organic solvent that can be almost fully recovered and recycled. Lyocell is used to produce high quality textiles and personal hygiene materials. Textiles made from Lyocell possess high tenacity and bright luster, and share similar qualities with textiles made from viscose — soft and silky with good drape, breathability, and absorption.

Allen Zhang, president of Sateri, said: “The in-house development of Lyocell is part of Sateri’s pursuit of innovation. We have worked intensively on developing this in recent years. While we may be the world’s largest viscose producer, we are not wedded to any single technology or process for fibre production. We are steadfast in our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement even in the face of global health and economic challenges currently confronting us.”

Sateri is part of the RGE group of companies which has committed to investing $200 million to advance next-generation textile fiber innovation and technology. In March this year, Sateri achieved a breakthrough in commercial production of viscose using recycled textile waste.

Posted May 26, 2020

Source: Sateri