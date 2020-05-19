Hyosung Converts creora® Spandex Production To Aid Global Face Mask Production

SEOUL, South Korea — May 19, 2020 — Due to the overwhelming face mask demand for those on the front lines combating COVID-19, and the growing number who need them for personal protection, Hyosung, the world’s largest producer of spandex, has repurposed its facilities to increase the supply of creora® spandex, a key ingredient in the manufacture of what has become the essential accessory for everyone today.

Spandex is primarily used for making the ear loops and head straps to make the mask fit properly and comfortably on the face. While the majority of face mask production is in China, a growing number of consumer apparel and accessory manufacturers around the world are switching gears to make face masks to help with the PPE shortage. This surge in production has made face mask component supplies, such as ear loops, scarce.

“Hyosung has converted creora® spandex yarn production to increase supply to the global mask market by 20 times,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung Global Marketing Director – Textiles. “This production can make earloops for several billion face masks per month, which will be a significant help to our customers’ production needs. We’ve been fortunate to keep our spandex production operating in all of our international plants to serve local and global communities.”

Face mask production is predicted to increase as many nations around the world are encouraging people to wear face masks in places where social distancing measures are difficult. During the course of the COVID-19 crisis, Hyosung has donated over $420,000 along with medical supplies to medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients in Daegu, hit hardest by the virus in Korea, and its adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.

Posted May 19, 2020

Source: Hyosung