DSM Protective Materials And FibrXL Sign Global Premium Distribution Partnership

HEERLEN, The Netherlands — May 19, 2020 — DSM Protective Materials has appointed FibrXL, as its global premium distribution partner for Dyneema® products. The initial focus will be on European and North American, starting 1 May 2020. DSM Protective Materials will continue to service its strategic customers directly as well as develop both innovative and cost-efficient solutions.

Dating back to 2011, DSM Protective Materials has enjoyed a long and successful relationship in Europe with EuroFibers BV, who merged with the Lumat Group and Dominion Fiber Technologies Inc. to form FibrXL in January 2020.

Already offering stellar levels of service and customer orientation, FibrXL has additionally invested in capabilities to offer fiber enhancement services that contribute to the adoption of Dyneema by a wide range of customers and end-users. Therefore, given the longstanding relationship FibrXL is the ideal partner to contribute to DSM Protective Materials’ growth ambitions.

Jan Lodewijk Lindemulder, globalbBusiness director for Maritime and Industrial Fibers at DSM Protective Materials, said: “Our longstanding relationship with EuroFibers BV, now FibrXL, has proven itself successful over many years. We are confident that FibrXL will ensure the continuous growth of our Dyneema® offering for various end-markets worldwide.”

Marcel Alberts, managing director of FibrXL, said: “We are excited that we can support DSM Protective Materials in their growth ambitions by expanding our distribution network worldwide for Dyneema products. This extended partnership gives a larger range of customers and end-users the opportunity to access these products and with our fiber enhancing services and state-of-the-art Prisma® coating technology, we help them to improve performance and reduce system costs.”

For more information about the merger between EuroFibers, the Lumat Group and Dominion Fiber Technologies, INC to form FibrXL visit: https://fibrxl.com/about-us/heritage/

Posted May 21, 2020

Source: DSM