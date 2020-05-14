ASICS Ventures Invests In Seevix Material Sciences, An Israeli Synthetic Spidersilk Startup

JERUSALEM — May 14, 2020 — Seevix Material Sciences Ltd. (“Seevix”), which develops and manufactures synthetic SVX™ spidersilk, announced today that ASICS Ventures Corporation has invested in Seevix. SVX™ possesses natural spidersilk’s extraordinary strength and elasticity and is durable, yet sustainable and biodegradable.

Seevix manufactures SVX through biomimicry in a controlled fermenter-based process to create thinner, lighter and tougher products on a commercial scale. SVX is a bioprotein functional silk with the sustainability characteristics of the natural fiber.

Seevix and the ASICS Institute of Sport Science will jointly develop sporting goods utilizing SVX spidersilk.

One of the core strategies in ASICS’s medium-term management plan (“ASICS Growth Plan (AGP) 2020”) is to “Create differentiated innovation”. ASICS has continued to introduce advanced technologies into its products to improve both sustainability and functionality, and has shifted to sustainable materials, including those deriving from biotechnology, by collaborating with external partners. ASICS aims to contribute to a circular economy while creating innovative products, services, and processes that significantly change customers’ lifestyles and experiences.

