NILIT® Assures Continuity And Support, Focuses On PPE During COVID-19

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — April 2, 2020 — NILIT, the worldwide Nylon 6.6. producer, continues to monitor closely the global COVID-19 outbreak situation as it protects its people around the world, ensures its ability to meet the needs of all its customers, and focuses on products for medical and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

To protect the health and safety of its associates, the company is following local country regulations, implementing social distancing and more frequent disinfecting procedures at all its facilities, and requiring most of its office employees to work remotely from home.

“At NILIT, the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities are our top priority,” said Ilan Melamed, NILIT General Manager. “We will continue to actively monitor data and recommendations from the World Health Organization and other health authorities and update our practices accordingly.”

As NILIT production continues, it is filling customer orders for existing programs and providing additional Nylon 6.6 product to programs related to medical garments.

“We have seen increased interest in products including our BodyFresh for PPE such as reusable protective gowns, washable masks, and other protective apparel for health care applications,” said Sagee Aran, head of NILIT Marketing. “Nylon 6.6 is an excellent fiber for strong, lightweight fabrics with compact constructions.”

NILIT continues to work closely with its suppliers and logistics partners and take advantage of its global footprint to ensure that products and services reach global customers in as timely a manner as possible.

Posted April 2, 2020

Source: NILIT®