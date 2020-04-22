Glanzstoff Longlaville, An Indorama Ventures Company In France, Contributed 3,500 Masks To Help Fight Against COVID-19

BANGKOK — April 21, 2020 — Glanzstoff Longlaville, one of Indorama Ventures Mobility Group’s facilities producing tire cord fabrics, had safely secured the supply of surgical masks to help combat against the Covid-19 outbreak in France. A total of 3,500 masks were donated to various organizations in need including 1,500 masks to hospitals, 500 masks to the local fire station and 1,500 masks to nursing homes in the surrounding area. In addition to safety policies for its employees, IVL sincerely supports the health and well-being of our communities and the public, with strong belief that we will overcome this crisis together safely.

Posted April 21, 2020

Source: Indorama Ventures