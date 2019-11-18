Honeywell Expands Production Of Spectra® Fiber, Enabling Growth Of High-Performing Ballistic Materials

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — November 18, 2019 — Honeywell announced today that it is increasing production capacity of its proprietary Spectra® fiber to meet the demands of global militaries and law enforcement for high-performing and lightweight armor that provides critical protection against a wide range of threats.

Spectra fiber, an ultra-strong, yet lightweight fiber made from ultra-high molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), is incorporated into Honeywell’s Spectra Shield® technology for use in advanced armor applications. This fiber expansion demonstrates Honeywell’s commitment to boost the supply to meet the growing need for superior protective gear globally.

“We’re expanding capacity of Spectra fiber by more than 20% to increase supply of our best-in-class ballistic products for helmet, vest and plate manufacturers to support the rigorous performance specifications required by militaries and law enforcement around the world,” said Ken West, vice president and general manager, Packaging & Composites, at Honeywell.

“Armor solutions using UHMWPE have become the systems of choice, replacing the aramid fiber-based solutions that once dominated the market. This expansion will enable us to continue to deliver next-generation armor for the industry and meet the demand for low-weight solutions that provide the highest protection levels possible.”

Honeywell’s Spectra Shield portfolio, including the newly introduced Spectra Shield 6000 series, has been widely adopted and proven for the most advanced armor applications. From bullet-resistant vests, breast plates, and helmets, to combat vehicles and military aircraft where lightweight solutions and performance are critical. Honeywell’s Shield technology is also capable of combining a variety of aramid fibers and resins to meet specific performance requirements in soft and hard armor applications.

Pound for pound, Spectra fiber is 15 times stronger than steel, yet light enough to float. It has up to 60% greater strength than alternate aramid fiber. Spectra fiber is made from UHMWPE using a patented gel-spinning process.

Customers will get a preview of the new Spectra Shield product introductions at this year’s Milipol Paris 2019, Nov. 19-22, in Paris and the SHOT Show, Jan. 21-24, in Las Vegas, N.V.

Honeywell maintains an active Spectra fiber and ballistic materials research program focused on continuous improvement and development of high-performance materials.

Posted November 18, 2019

Source: Honeywell