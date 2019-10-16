Lenzing Launch TREE CLIMATE For Outdoor Apparel Market

NEW YORK, NY — October 14, 2019 — The Outdoor apparel market has long been defined by high performance functionality, most of which is delivered through technical fabrics. Industry expert and fabric innovator, David Parkes of Concept III, thinks it’s time to revive a few iconic fabrics as well as to introduce new concepts to the Outdoor segment. He partnered with Lenzing to create an assortment of unique fabrics that showcase the inherent performance, superior hand, and—perhaps most importantly—sustainability of TENCEL™ Lyocell. The TREE CLIMATE Collection will debut at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland on October 22-23.

TREE CLIMATE reaches back into the heritage of the Outdoor industry for inspiration. Flannel and chamois will have their place in the collection as will a retro “reverse weave” sweat shirt fabric. A curly sherpa and a flat back rib will be featured in beautiful jerseys and sweater knits. Textured wovens and a classic raymar cloth round out the specially constructed performance fabrics made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and other select fibers.

The Outdoor consumer will respond well to the improved sustainability profile that TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers bring to apparel, Parkes believes. TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are derived from the sustainably sourced raw material wood and are produced in a closed loop, resource efficient production process. In addition, the TREE CLIMATE collection also consists of garments with TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ Lyocell fibers which is made up using one third- of pulp from cotton scraps from garment production mixed with the TENCEL™ Lyocell wood pulp to create what is probably one of the more sustainable fibers on the market today.

The founder of Concept III Textiles, David Parkes, comments that “the collection combines the success of iconic outdoor textiles with the introduction of the many qualities of TENCEL™ Lyocell—hand, moisture management, enhanced dyeability, outstanding drape—and a more sustainable apparel option”.

Lenzing is well known in the textile industry for collaboration and partnership with companies across the global supply chain. TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers can be found in a multitude of innovative fabrics that span denim to ready-to-wear to home textiles. TREE CLIMATE represents the first major Outdoor collection to feature these fibers of botanic origin. “We have enjoyed working with David Parkes to highlight TENCEL™ brand’s many features with these special fabrics and garments that are perfectly designed for the Outdoor category,” says Sharon Perez, Business Development Manager for Activewear at Lenzing. “David’s celebrated creativity and passion for sustainability are evident in TREE CLIMATE, and these beautiful fabrics containing TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers will be much appreciated by brands, retailers, and consumers.”

Parkes and Lenzing are working with several mills to design and produce the TREE CLIMATE fabrics. Mills include Beverly Knits and Brookwood Mills in North America as well as mill partners from the Far East. The TREE CLIMATE garments were designed by Christie Orlando.

The TREE CLIMATE collection will be on display at Functional Fabric Fair in Portland from October 22-23 in the Concept III booth # 614 as well as at the Lenzing booth #519.

