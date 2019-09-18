Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Anurag Gupta As first New Member Of Expanded Board Of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — September 18, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has selected Mr. Anurag Gupta for its expanded Board of Directors. Among the many significant accomplishments during his career, Mr. Gupta has served as: the CEO of Global Data Services for TBG, the President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa region for BrightPoint, Inc, and the Executive Vice President of the CMS Division at IHS Markit. Mr. Gupta currently serves as an Independent Director on the boards of Roseburg Forest Products Co. and Drive My Way, Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Anurag as the first, of several, new independent directors to be joining Kraig Lab’s board,” said chairman and CEO, Kim Thompson. “Anurag’s background and experience in corporate management, technology development, international operations, and investor relations will be an asset to the Company as we continue to grow.”

The addition of Mr. Gupta to the board will expand the overall skillset, perspective and experience necessary to support and drive growth for all of the Company’s stakeholders.

Mr Gupta’s term will begin during the fourth quarter and he will serve on the audit committee and compensation committees for the duration of his time as a director.

“I am excited about joining the Board of Kraig Labs and look forward to working alongside our Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson and my fellow Board members,” said Mr. Gupta. “It is exciting to be a part of an innovative biotechnology company that is doing amazing work towards the development and commercialization of Spider Silk technology.”

Posted September 18, 2019

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.