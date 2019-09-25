Inspired By DuPont™ Sorona® Fabrics, Bedding Thought Leader DesignWeave® Launches Plant Purity™ Collection

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 25, 2019 — The DuPont™ Sorona® business continues to drive thoughtful discussions and meaningful collaboration across industries to drive real change. Inspired by conversations around how the slow food and slow fashion movements can influence each other to drive a more circular economy, Tracy Miller, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, DesignWeave®, launched Plant Purity™ down alternative, a naturally inspired sleep solution. The bedding collection that debuted at the New York Home Fashions Market Week on September 16-19, 2019, includes pillows, comforters and mattress pads that connect the rejuvenation of sleep with the nurturing forces of nature as part of her movement toward a healthier planet.

Made from 37 percent plant-based ingredients, certified USDA bio-based DuPont™ Sorona® fill provides a suite of remarkable performance benefits alone or in combination with other traditional bedding fibers. The unique molecular structure at the heart of Sorona® fibers creates an exceptionally soft feeling with resilient loft that maintains its coziness night after night. By blending Sorona® fill with lyocell in the current Plant Purity™ down alternative line, there is remarkable sustainability value, optimized moisture management and supreme softness.

“It all starts from the ground up with this next-generation, plant-based sustainable bedding experience,” explains Miller. “In the spirit of the slow food, slow fashion movements, I envisioned a comfort-driven, high-quality down alternative fill made from renewable resources with a low carbon footprint. I love this fun and accessible ‘farm-to-bed’ line where consumers will enjoy a comforting feeling not only from the performance of the product but from the peace of mind in helping make a difference in building a sustainable world.”

DuPont™ Sorona® fill is an innovative, partially plant-based polymer that designers choose to create exceptional insulation products with long-lasting performance. It is an ideal choice for jackets, pants, gloves, hats, as well as sleep products.

“The trend across apparel and now bedding is to blend Sorona® fill with other natural fibers to provide lightweight, breathable warmth, outstanding fill power performance, and great compression and recovery,” said Laurie Kronenberg, DuPont™ Sorona® Brand Representative. “As Tracy and I discussed industry trends and how we could parallel the slow food and slow fashion movements, Tracy’s wealth of technical expertise and unique vision in the bedding category has led to this collection of new Sorona® fill-based bedding solutions.”

Source: DuPont