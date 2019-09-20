Hyosung Presents Updated Sustainable Regen Collection And Creora® Color+ At Intertextile Shanghai

SEOUL, South Korea — September 20, 2019 — At the upcoming Intertextile Shanghai show, September 25th-27th, Hyosung will present an updated collection of its regen recycled nylon and polyester fibers. All Hyosung’s recycled yarns offer the same performance levels as the standard products and provide brands and retailers the opportunity to satisfy the consumer’s increasing demand for sustainable and eco-aware clothing.

“At Hyosung we anticipate changing market dynamics and we continue to develop leading sustainable solutions, such as creora® eco-soft spandex, which not only contributes energy saving for sustainability with low heat setting, but also features soft touch and improved whiteness. We are also showing the first innovations in recycled spandex with creora® regen so do come and see us,” adds Mike Simko, Global Marketing Director, Hyosung.

Functional nylon (made from pre-consumer waste) and polyester fibers (made from post-consumer waste) are now also available in recycled versions under the Hyosung regen brand.

MIPAN regen aqua X nylon and regen askin™ polyester are cooling fibers which deliver freshness with a cool touch effect to fashion and sportswear fabrics.

regen cotna™ polyester is a natural touch polyester with excellent pilling performance as well as good wicking and shape retention properties.

regen aerolight polyester is suitable for all seasons, combining the advantages of both synthetic and natural fibers, with a C-shaped cross section it provides excellent moisture management, with a softer, more natural feel than standard polyester.

At Intertextile Shanghai, Hyosung is also focusing on creora® Color+, a spandex that delivers extraordinary color; rich & vivid colors for nylon. Fabrics made with creora® Color+ give the fabric back and face the same quality standard as well as offering different power levels to all garment applications.

Hyosung Intertextile Stand: 4.1H (International Hall) E106

Source: Hyosung Corporation