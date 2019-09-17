Ascend Performance Materials To Launch New Vydyne® XHT, LCPA And HTPA At K 2019

HOUSTON — September 17, 2019 — Ascend Performance Materials today announced plans to launch several new specialty polyamides at K 2019 to meet the growing needs of its customers. Among the new products are Vydyne® XHT, long-chain polyamides and high-temperature polyamides.

Vydyne XHT, a new portfolio of heat-stabilized polyamide 66 and copolymers, is capable of withstanding prolonged exposure to temperatures up to 230°C. Using a combination of unique polymer chemistries and a multi-stage heat stabilization technology, XHT products push the boundaries of temperature resistance without sacrificing the processability, durability and mechanical properties PA66 is known for.

“Consistent high heat performance is critical in under-the-hood applications to accommodate for various load, torque and speed conditions in engines,” said Vikram Gopal, Ascend’s senior vice president of technology. “We created Vydyne XHT to perform across a broad operating window for our customers, who are today limited to products with narrow operating windows and poor performance outside those windows.”

The Vydyne XHT portfolio includes four glass-filled grades ideal for use in demanding automotive applications, such as charge air coolers, integrated air intake manifolds, exhaust gas recirculators and resonators. All XHT grades exhibit excellent flow and are regrindable, allowing excess material to be reprocessed, thus improving production efficiency.

Ascend will also introduce a new portfolio of PA610 and PA612 long-chain polyamides. With low moisture absorption, high chemical and UV resistance, Ascend’s LCPA are engineered for a variety of applications, including monofilaments, battery seals, cable ties, automotive cooling and fuel connectors, and sporting goods.

“Our customers are driving innovation and meeting increasing demands across the industries they serve,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “In turn, we are building off our vertical integration and strong position in PA66 to bring the greater reliability, functionality and flexibility to make that innovation possible.”

The company is also expanding into high-temperature polyamides. Ascend’s new HTPA grades offer higher strength, stiffness, chemical- and temperature-resistance for metal replacement and high-heat automotive applications.

Ascend sales and technical representatives will be at the company’s stand 6A07 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16-23.

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: Ascend Performance Materials