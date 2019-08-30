Jason Industries Announces Completion Of Fiber Solutions Sale

MILWAUKEE — August 30, 2019 — Jason Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Jason Industries”) announced today the successful completion of its previously announced sale of its Fiber Solutions segment to Motus Integrated Technologies for approximately $85 million. The sale price includes up to $5 million of consideration contingent on achievement of certain performance conditions during 2019. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale transaction to reinvest in its remaining businesses or retire debt.

