Thermore Introduces Ecodown® Fibers Marble Fiberfill

Italy-based Thermore recently added Ecodown® Fibers Marble to its lofty, recycled fiberfill line. According to the company, Ecodown Fibers Marble turns insulation into art. This aspect of the insulation ensures every garment is unique. Ecodown Fibers Marble offers the same level of performance and softness as the original Ecodown product, but with a new added creative dimension.

“We realized there was very little to improve, technically,” said a Thermore spokesperson. “There was only one thing that we could change with this product and it would make all the difference: the way it looks.

“The progress in fabric technology now allows fabrics to be very resistant and so light that you can see through them. We felt the apparel world was ready for the next challenge: using insulation to give garments unique visual interest.”

Thermore also introduced Ecodown Fibers Black which offers a 3D color effect using light colored fabrics. This insulation also changes the hue of any fabric used, according to Thermore.

July/August 2019